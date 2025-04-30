T&G Global expands presence in Asia with new office in Taiwan

T&G Global has announced that it will open a Taiwan office in June 2025, a milestone in the company’s growth and expansion in Asia.

With a population of 23 million, strong trading relations between Taiwan and New Zealand, and Taiwanese consumers purchasing about 2.8 million metric tonnes of fruit each year, Taiwan has become a key growth market for T&G’s premium ENVY apple brand.

Shane Kingston, T&G’s Chief Operating Officer for Apples, said the establishment of a Taiwan office will enable the company to grow its ENVY brand further, benefiting consumers, customers, and growers.

“Over the past eight years, T&G, with the support of our local importers, distributors, and customers, has built a strong presence for our premium ENVY apple brand in Taiwan. This has seen volumes grow 25% year-on-year,” says Kingston.

This growth has been driven by strategic marketing initiatives and strong partnerships with T&G’s retail partners, whose support and engagement have been crucial in promoting the ENVY apple brand and ensuring its 365-day availability to consumers.

“With the premium brand firmly established in the market, and in line with our global apple's growth strategy, the opening of an office is the next phase in our growth," Kingston indicated.

T&G's COO added that this will enable them to deepen customer relationships further, increase the availability and range of their premium apple brands, respond to market trends and insights, and maintain high-quality standards.

"We will be able to connect with more consumers and further grow demand for our premium ENVY branded apple, and in the coming years for our new premium JOLI apple brand as well. The benefits of this will then return value to our growers,” Kingston said.

Once open, Taiwan will be T&G’s sixth office in Asia, joining existing offices in China, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan. The Company also has offices in the Americas, the UK, Europe, and Australasia.

“We are very intentional in the markets and territories we operate in, strategically analysing their growth potential before entering and establishing a presence,” says Shane.

The new office will be located in Taipei City and led by a newly appointed Market Manager, supported by a locally appointed team.