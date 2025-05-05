Spain’s Federation of Associations of Exporting Producers of Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers and Live Plants (FEPEX) Stone Fruit Committee reports that the Spanish stone fruit campaign will begin with a slight delay, but shows good fruit sizes and quality, and has been only minimally affected by recent hailstorms.

The FEPEX Stone Fruit Committee expects the campaign to start with a delay of one to two weeks in the main production areas. However, the weather during the first half of May will ultimately determine fruit maturation dates. If temperatures rise, the delay could be shortened.

The impact of the hail that affected Aragon and Catalonia has been minor. According to AFRUCAT, the overall damage caused by the April 19 hailstorm in the Plana de Lleida area affected around 8% of the region’s potential production.

Good quality and fruit sizes are expected this year, with volume output projected to be similar to last year’s. Cultivated area has remained stable across all products and regions, with a slight increase in apricot cultivation in Aragon and Catalonia.

Spain’s stone fruit exports in 2024 amounted to 903,000 tons, valued at €1.468 billion.

Apricot exports reached 95,000 tons worth €174.8 million; plum exports totaled 77,219 tons, valued at €127 million; and cherry exports amounted to 39,967 tons worth €139 million.

Peach exports reached 147,138 tons worth €217 million; nectarine exports were 339,085 tons valued at €495.5 million; and flat peach or “paraguayo” exports totaled 204,276 tons worth €315 million, according to data from the Department of Customs and Special Taxes.

The FEPEX Stone Fruit Committee is comprised of the associations ASOCIAFRUIT (Andalusia), AFRUCAT (Catalonia), APOEXPA (Murcia), AFRUEX (Extremadura), APEPH, AEAMDE and EXCOFRUT (Aragon), ARIFRUT (La Rioja), and FEXPHAL (Valencian Community).

Made up of representatives from Spain’s main stone fruit production areas—including Murcia, Andalusia, Catalonia, Extremadura, Aragon, and La Rioja - the committee also elected Joaquín Gómez as its new president during this year’s meeting.