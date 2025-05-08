Chilean dried plum exports show diversification and growth in 2025

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Chilean dried plum exports reached 48 countries in the first three months of 2025, according to Chileprunes. Shipments amounted to 12,897 metric tons (MT), valued at $39.5 million, based on customs data reported by the trade association.

The primary destination for these dehydrated plums was China, although the concentration of shipments to the Asian giant decreased compared to 2024. Last year, Chileprunes reported that China accounted for one-third of total shipments and one-quarter of the total volume. This year, China's share has dropped to 22.7% (2,934.7 MT), representing $ 6.7 million or 17% of the total exports.

However, Chile remains the world's leading exporter of dehydrated plums. According to customs data, the top ten destinations in the first quarter of 2025, apart from China, were Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, the United States, Australia, Spain, and the Netherlands.

In Latin America, after Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Brazil are notable markets. Chilean dried plums are also consumed in countries such as Lithuania, Algeria, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands Antilles, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland.

Between January and December 2024, Chile exported dried plums to 78 countries, with China remaining the main destination, shipping 29,798 MT. This was significantly higher than Poland (8,117 MT) and Mexico (7,456 MT). Customs figures reported by Chileprunes at that time indicated total exports of 88,897 MT, valued at approximately $ 255.1 million.

In 2024, besides China, the primary markets were Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Italy, Spain, and Australia. The largest Latin American destinations after Mexico were Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador.

