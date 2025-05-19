French cherry production projected up in 2025

As of May 1, 2025, French cherry production for the 2025 season is expected to be 6% higher year-on-year, according to the national agriculture statistics institution Agreste.

Given that cherries are a particularly fragile fruit, this forecast is subject to change based on future weather conditions and health events occurring between now and the end of harvest in July.

Occitanie and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes are expected to ramp up production

In the Occitanie region, production is anticipated to be 19% higher than last year. In Roussillon, the forecast indicates a strong rebound after a dry spell and a very low harvest in 2024.

In the Garonne Valley, frost on early varieties is not expected to impact overall production significantly. Flowering was successful but lagged behind the previous year. Overall, production areas are slightly down compared to last year.

In Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, flowering occurred one week later than in 2024 but went well, with satisfactory tree loads. With no significant climate issues at this stage, production is forecasted to increase by 5% year-on-year, despite a 4% reduction in orchard surface area.

In Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, production is expected to remain stable. Flowering was abundant, although the surface area is projected to decrease by 1% compared to the previous year.