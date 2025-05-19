French cherry production projected up in 2025

May 19 , 2025
More News Top Stories
French cherry production projected up in 2025

As of May 1, 2025, French cherry production for the 2025 season is expected to be 6% higher year-on-year, according to the national agriculture statistics institution Agreste.

Given that cherries are a particularly fragile fruit, this forecast is subject to change based on future weather conditions and health events occurring between now and the end of harvest in July.

Related articles: 

India's growing taste for cherries attracts new origins and offers opportunities

Occitanie and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes are expected to ramp up production

In the Occitanie region, production is anticipated to be 19% higher than last year. In Roussillon, the forecast indicates a strong rebound after a dry spell and a very low harvest in 2024. 

In the Garonne Valley, frost on early varieties is not expected to impact overall production significantly. Flowering was successful but lagged behind the previous year. Overall, production areas are slightly down compared to last year.

In Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, flowering occurred one week later than in 2024 but went well, with satisfactory tree loads. With no significant climate issues at this stage, production is forecasted to increase by 5% year-on-year, despite a 4% reduction in orchard surface area.

In Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, production is expected to remain stable. Flowering was abundant, although the surface area is projected to decrease by 1% compared to the previous year.

You might also be interested in


Chilean cherry industry is “committed to further growth”
Chinese economy and the power of social media on fruit sales
Update: Unloading and inspection of Chilean cherries from Maersk Saltoro ship continues
What Chilean cherry exporters can learn from the Maersk Saltoro ship disaster
Three new varieties to receive Jerte Protected Designation of Origin
Interview with Iván Marambio, president of Frutas de Chile: Lessons learned from the Maersk Saltoro incident
China opens market to Spanish cherries
Asian cherry market will continue to grow in 2025, report says

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands