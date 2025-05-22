The USApple Tracker report shows that, in May, there are 52.3 million fresh-market apple holdings, or bushels, 2% less than the inventories reported last May 2024 but 19% more than the May five-year average.

The report also shows 20.1 million processing apple holdings, 12% less than the inventories reported last year during the same month and 9% higher than the May five-year average.

Washington is the top holder with a total of 14,599,396 regular apple bushel holdings in storage, and 46,875,842 in a controlled atmosphere. New York comes in second with a total of 1,579,597 regular bushels in storage and 3,891,644 in controlled atmosphere. Michigan and Pennsylvania come next.

Leading varieties in storage are the Red Delicious with 10,434,547, the Gala variety with 10,363,435, and the Granny Smith with 8,562,985. The top three aforementioned are closely followed by Pink Lady/Cripps Pink, Cosmic Crisp, and Fuji apples.

The US apple report captures more than 95% of the U.S. national apple bushel storage capacity.