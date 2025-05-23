Zespri signs five-year deal with Port of Tauranga to grow kiwifruit exports

Port of Tauranga, the largest port in New Zealand, Zespri, the world's largest kiwifruit marketer, and Tauranga Kiwifruit Logistics (TKL) have signed a five-year partnership to grow cargo volumes through the Port.

According to a release by the port, kiwifruit exports are expected to increase by more than 2% a year through to 2029 as the size of Zespri’s annual harvest continues to expand.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Leonard Sampson, says the partnership puts the kiwifruit export industry in the perfect position for growth. “The agreement solidifies our shared interest in the sector's success and ensures we are collaborating to manage peaks and other challenges,” he said.

Zespri Head of New Zealand Supply, Lorry Leydon, says the strategic agreement between Zespri, the Port of Tauranga, and TKL is critical in delivering the growth the kiwifruit industry has planned over the next five years and ensuring it continues to provide high-quality kiwifruit to global markets.

“Having key partners aligned to our strategy and values puts us in a great position to deliver sustained growth and value to the kiwifruit industry and the wider community,” Leydon said.

TKL operates a cool store at the Port’s Mount Maunganui wharves and handles the loading of bulk and containerised kiwifruit on refrigerated charter vessels.

Last season, the majority of the more than 190 million trays of New Zealand-grown kiwifruit were exported via the Port of Tauranga. About half were shipped on dedicated charter vessels and the balance in containers. The export season lasts from March through October.

The Port of Tauranga also has cargo volume agreements with major exporters Kotahi (dairy, meat, and other exports) and Oji Fibre Solutions (pulp, paper, and packaging imports and exports).

This announcement comes as Zespri announced it had surpassed its goal for 2025 and reached $5 billion in global sales for this 2024/25 season.

Photo: Port of Tauranga LinkedIn