Bangladeshi mangoes are preparing to debut in the coveted Chinese market this season, with the first 50-ton shipment. The export approval comes after six years of negotiations between the country and Beijing, The Daily Star reported.

The shipment is set to depart today, according to Arifur Rahman, project director of the Department of Agricultural Extension’s exportable mango production project.

“If China is satisfied with this shipment, subsequent consignments will follow,” Rahman said.

Bangladesh is also considering exporting jackfruit and lychees, said Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, the agriculture secretary.

There is significant potential for Bangladeshi mango exports to China, noted Al Mamun Mridha, former secretary general of the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI). The growing demand for tropical fruits in the Asian giant’s market, along with duty-free access under the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement and overlapping harvest seasons, provides a strategic advantage for Bangladesh.

Trade relations

China has long been Bangladesh’s largest trading partner. However, imports from China significantly outweigh exports, with Bangladeshi shipments not reaching the $1 billion mark.

From July to December, Bangladesh imported goods worth $8.89 billion from China but exported only $461.05 million to the country, according to Bangladesh Bank and the Export Promotion Bureau. In the previous fiscal year, imports from China totaled $16.63 billion, while exports were just $715.37 million.

Bangladesh first applied to export mangoes and other agricultural products to China in 2019. However, the long approval process was delayed, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official from the commerce ministry explained.

To export food products to China, companies must register with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). The GACC granted export approval for Bangladeshi mangoes in July last year but has yet to approve exports of jackfruit and guava.

