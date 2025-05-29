The Dominican Republic's agriculture industry reached several significant milestones this year. The island produced an above-average volume of table grapes for both export and domestic consumption, and shipped its first container to the United States.

The Ministry of Agriculture collaborated with local producers to achieve a successful table grape harvest. With support from technicians, the country's supply—if expansion continues—could be sufficient for both export and local markets.

In April, the country shipped 2,250 boxes (16 tons) of Timpson grapes and 550 boxes of Allison grapes, equivalent to one container of Bloom Fresh table grapes, to the United States. That container arrived this week in Philadelphia, where the grapes will be sold at Walmart.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with the Dominican Republic's Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, and Felipe Kanacri, Managing Director of North America at AMFRESH, about updates on the shipment and plans.

Minister Cruz said fruit export diversification is essential, as the island currently focuses on a handful of products, including avocados, mangoes and cacao. So when the opportunity arose, he embraced the idea of exporting table grapes and rallied government support - including from the president.

“I made sure he knew we had to give tender love and care to that industry, and that we had to work with the right person and continue doing studies of the soil and climate,” Cruz said. “So we decided to invest in it, and here we are - the containers landed safe and sound in the United States.”

“And believe me, when I tried that grape,” he added, “I was full of joy. It was delicious.”

Cruz said the next phase could bring challenges. “We need to expand our production. Remember that markets want, first and foremost, volume,” he said. “Especially a market like the United States, with a large level of table grape consumption. We're fortunate to be close to the country, and we have a lot of advantages. We need to extend our production window and amplify it.”

The ministry is currently selecting 40 producers in the same areas where the initial harvests took place - Monte Cristi and San Juan de la Maguana - to participate in the expansion. It will continue to work closely with them and provide ongoing technical support.

Fruit exports are a major focus for Cruz. “Last year, the country’s exports grew a little over 17%,” he said.

The relationship with Walmart stems from its partnership with AMFRESH, the parent company of Bloom Fresh. While many retailers - including Dominican-owned businesses - have expressed interest in the grapes, Cruz believes it’s best to develop a strong relationship with Walmart first, given the product’s novelty in the Dominican market.

Felipe Kanacri, who oversees AMFRESH operations in the United States and Canada, said table grapes make up 65% of the company’s portfolio. Asked why they partnered with the Dominican Republic, he said AMFRESH’s goal is to supply table grapes to North America year-round.

The company is working with several countries to achieve that target. “The North American market consumes between 3 and 4 million boxes of 8.2 kilograms per week,” Kanacri said. He noted that AMFRESH sources grapes from Mexico, California, Peru, Chile - and now, the Dominican Republic.

“The Dominican Republic will fill a market gap in April and May, and enter the North American market with fruit that is just four to five days old,” he said.

He acknowledged the investment was costly and risky, but ultimately worth it.

“Now they're producing table grapes in a zone where, 10 years ago, it wouldn’t have even been considered,” he said. “Plus, this will be a great savings opportunity for the country—table grapes in local supermarkets cost about $10 per pound.”

AMFRESH has had a 15-year partnership with Walmart. During one of their joint meetings, Kanacri mentioned the Dominican grapes, and Walmart expressed strong interest.

“It’s around 3,000 boxes, and I won’t see any of them. Walmart bought them all.”

“We are very excited about our partnership because it’s good for all parties involved. The grapes are a product that works - and write this down - there’s a huge opportunity for growth, and the country has a huge opportunity to fill that gap in the market.”

