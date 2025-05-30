CTGC announces start of California table grape harvest

May 30 , 2025

The 2025-26 California table grape season is officially underway, with harvesting beginning in mid-May in the Coachella Valley in Southern California. The California Table Grape Commission (CTGC) announced that grapes will continue to be harvested in the Coachella Valley through mid-July before shifting north to the San Joaquin Valley, where grapes are harvested into December.

To support the season, the California Table Grape Commission launched a global marketing campaign strategically developed to motivate the trade to stock and promote California table grapes, while inspiring consumers in the U.S. and across 21 export markets to choose California grapes more often.

To encourage retailer participation, the campaign offers a comprehensive suite of promotional tools and incentives. These include bonus opportunities, digital promotions, a registered dietitian (RD) retail program, contests, point-of-purchase materials, and in-store sampling. On the consumer side, the campaign features advertising on multi-retailer shopper apps, digital coupons and rewards, influencer and RD collaborations, and targeted social media advertising that highlights recipes, snacking ideas, and the health benefits of California-grown fresh grapes.

“Grapes from California enjoy a long season, with plenty of opportunity for promotion, from summer celebrations to fall gatherings,” said Ian LeMay, commission president. “With a product that has global appeal, strong demand, and a strategic marketing campaign executed by a dedicated team, the commission is yet again ready to continue promoting California table grapes in markets around the world,” said LeMay.

Throughout the season, the commission marketing team attends trade shows and expos to connect with industry partners. This week, the team is exhibiting at the West Coast Produce Expo. It can be found at booth B709, where they welcome anyone interested in learning more about California table grape promotions.

The 2025-26 California table grape season is officially underway, with harvesting beginning in mid-May in the Coachella Valley in Southern California. The California Table Grape Commission (CTGC) announced that grapes will continue to be harvested in the Coachella Valley through mid-July before shifting north to the San Joaquin Valley, where grapes are harvested into December.

To support the season, the California Table Grape Commission launched a global marketing campaign strategically developed to motivate the trade to stock and promote California table grapes, while inspiring consumers in the U.S. and across 21 export markets to choose California grapes more often.

To encourage retailer participation, the campaign offers a comprehensive suite of promotional tools and incentives. These include bonus opportunities, digital promotions, a registered dietitian (RD) retail program, contests, point-of-purchase materials, and in-store sampling. On the consumer side, the campaign features advertising on multi-retailer shopper apps, digital coupons and rewards, influencer and RD collaborations, and targeted social media advertising that highlights recipes, snacking ideas, and the health benefits of California-grown fresh grapes.

“Grapes from California enjoy a long season, with plenty of opportunity for promotion, from summer celebrations to fall gatherings,” said Ian LeMay, commission president. “With a product that has global appeal, strong demand, and a strategic marketing campaign executed by a dedicated team, the commission is yet again ready to continue promoting California table grapes in markets around the world,” said LeMay.

Throughout the season, the commission marketing team attends trade shows and expos to connect with industry partners. This week, the team is exhibiting at the West Coast Produce Expo. It can be found at booth B709, where they welcome anyone interested in learning more about California table grape promotions.

The 2025-26 California table grape season is officially underway, with harvesting beginning in mid-May in the Coachella Valley in Southern California. The California Table Grape Commission (CTGC) announced that grapes will continue to be harvested in the Coachella Valley through mid-July before shifting north to the San Joaquin Valley, where grapes are harvested into December.

To support the season, the California Table Grape Commission launched a global marketing campaign strategically developed to motivate the trade to stock and promote California table grapes, while inspiring consumers in the U.S. and across 21 export markets to choose California grapes more often.

To encourage retailer participation, the campaign offers a comprehensive suite of promotional tools and incentives. These include bonus opportunities, digital promotions, a registered dietitian (RD) retail program, contests, point-of-purchase materials, and in-store sampling. On the consumer side, the campaign features advertising on multi-retailer shopper apps, digital coupons and rewards, influencer and RD collaborations, and targeted social media advertising that highlights recipes, snacking ideas, and the health benefits of California-grown fresh grapes.

“Grapes from California enjoy a long season, with plenty of opportunity for promotion, from summer celebrations to fall gatherings,” said Ian LeMay, commission president. “With a product that has global appeal, strong demand, and a strategic marketing campaign executed by a dedicated team, the commission is yet again ready to continue promoting California table grapes in markets around the world,” said LeMay.

Throughout the season, the commission marketing team attends trade shows and expos to connect with industry partners. This week, the team is exhibiting at the West Coast Produce Expo. It can be found at booth B709, where they welcome anyone interested in learning more about California table grape promotions.