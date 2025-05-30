Daily dried fruit consumption may help ease chronic constipation

Results from a recent survey funded by the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council (INC) have shown that dried fruits containing both fiber and sorbitol can substantially improve chronic constipation. The findings were presented at the Digestive Disease Week conference in San Diego, California.

Sorbitol is a carbohydrate that contributes to fruit’s sweetness and is particularly present in dried fruits.

This randomized, placebo-controlled food intervention trial examined the effects of dried fruit, fruit juice, and a fruit-flavored placebo on constipation symptoms. The study included 150 participants who were randomly assigned to one of three groups: (1) consuming 90 grams daily of dried fruit (prunes, raisins, and dried apricots), (2) consuming juice made from the same fruits, or (3) consuming a fruit-flavored placebo.

Researchers assessed changes in stool weight over a seven-day collection period. Additional outcomes evaluated included stool consistency, stool frequency, gastrointestinal symptoms, constipation-specific symptoms, quality of life, and gut microbiota.

Results indicated that stool weight increases were significantly greater in the dried fruit group compared to the placebo group. Participants in the dried fruit group also experienced significant improvements in both complete and spontaneous bowel movements. Furthermore, the dried fruit group reported greater enhancements in quality of life relative to the placebo group.

“Living with constipation can have a large impact on quality of life, but we found that a half-cup or about 3 oz of mixed dried fruits per day can offer a real benefit,” said study author Simon Steenson, PhD, who is a postdoctoral research associate in the nutritional sciences department at King’s College London.

This study is the largest clinical trial to date demonstrating that dried fruit consumption can benefit individuals with constipation. The findings support dietary recommendations encouraging the inclusion of dried fruits as part of constipation management strategies.

