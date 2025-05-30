Premium blueberries on the rise among health-conscious consumers 

As economic pressure continues to shape consumer choices, a clear trend is emerging: people are finding small, health-forward ways to treat themselves, and blueberries are leading the way. Demand is growing for high-quality, premium blueberries that deliver flavor and freshness, particularly among two distinct groups of shoppers.

First, older consumers with higher incomes ($150k +) or fixed retirement budgets prioritize quality and nutrition in their food purchases and worry less about convenience. For them, produce – especially blueberries – serves as a trusted source of wellness, offering antioxidants, natural sweetness, and versatility without compromise.

At the same time, a second group – middle-income households, especially those with busy, working-age adults – are making strategic choices about what to splurge on. While price remains a consideration, these shoppers are increasingly opting for produce that feels worth the investment, primarily when it supports long-term health goals and everyday convenience.

“We’re seeing shoppers become more intentional,” says Trisha Casper, Customer Insights Manager at Superfresh Growers. “Blueberries strike that perfect balance – healthy, satisfying, and just indulgent enough to feel like a treat without guilt.”

“This season’s Superfresh Growers blueberry crop fits this growing demand for high-quality, premium blueberries,” Trisha notes. “The Superfresh blueberry season is expected to start the third week of June with an abundant and promotable crop. Our Pacific Northwest farms have enjoyed optimal spring weather, providing ideal pollination conditions. We plan to have top-quality berries through September.”

The rise in premium blueberry demand reflects a broader shift in how consumers define value. It’s no longer just about the lowest price – it’s about getting the most from each purchase, especially when it comes to foods that support well-being and lifestyle choices.

As blueberry consumption continues to grow across generations and income levels, this nutrient-dense fruit is proving itself to be more than just a snack – it’s a smart, feel-good staple for modern shoppers and retailers have the opportunity to lean into this momentum by positioning blueberries as a dual-purpose fruit – one that supports health while offering a touch of indulgence.

From in-store signage to digital promotions, the message is clear: blueberries are a high-value item that meets wellness goals and everyday enjoyment.