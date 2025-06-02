Taiwan could become a bigger importer of U.S. fruit and tree products, USDA reports

June 02 , 2025
The U.S. Department of Agriculture report on the U.S. agricultural export opportunities to Taiwan shows that the country's healthy labor market, growing population, and expanding retail sales and spending on food position it as a high-potential country for U.S. agricultural exports. 

The report states that importers in Taiwan value the United States as a trustworthy trade partner. The United States is the largest fruit and tree nut supplier to Taiwan. 

In 2024, fresh fruit was the fifth-largest U.S. agricultural export to Taiwan at $262 million, a 34% increase compared to 2020. The top fresh fruits that the United States exported to Taiwan were fresh apples, cherries, grapes, peaches, plums, and oranges.

Apples are Taiwan's top fruit import, with an import volume of 156,419 metric tons (MT) globally in 2024. Since the moth detections on South African apples in May 2023, which led to an export suspension to Taiwan, the U.S. has regained market share from SA and Japan. In 2024, U.S. apple exports reached 63,637 MT, accounting for 41% of the market share by volume.

As for tree nuts, the U.S. holds a market share of 39%, followed by Vietnam and China. Almonds and walnuts are the most prevalent tree nuts in Taiwan, Pistachio is a growing category, and the U.S. is the only supplier of pecans. 

In 2024, U.S. almond exports to Taiwan were $30 million, and walnut exports were $21 million. U.S. pistachios to Taiwan were valued at $21 million, and pecans at $5 million. 

Food manufacturers have successfully promoted and positioned tree nuts as a healthy snack, in which 60% of the imported tree nuts are mostly used for snack processing, while 40% are utilized in bakeries to enhance texture, flavor, and decoration.

