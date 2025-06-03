Orchard View Cherries 2025 season projected to be the largest in the past four years 

Century-old Oregon cherry grower Orchard View Cherries is shaping up to see the largest cherry crop output since 2021.

Earlier this month, the grower said they projected excellent quality, consistent large sizing, mature sugars, and a 30% increase in volume over last year. Oppy's Head of the Cherry category, Jon Bailey, said to Freshfruitportal.com that the favorable weather conditions and a wider spread between early and late districts did result in a longer season and ample cherry volume.

Orchard View Cherries are marketed exclusively by Oppy, which sent a press release projecting a more than enough supply of the fruit, ample for July 4 celebrations and the rest of the season.

Varieties range from Chelan, Bing, Kordia, Rainier, Lapins, Regina, Skeena and Sweetheart, each matched to its ideal microclimate and elevation on the banks of the Columbia River.

Bailey said the weather has been ideal. "We had a mild winter and a mild spring — so no extreme cold or frost events. There also hasn’t been any extreme heat, and we had great pollination. These steady conditions contributed to optimal sizing and fruit development."

A big emphasis this year will be quality, he explained, and positioning Oregon cherries as the best cherries available.

"We’re supporting retail with high-impact promotional tools like shipper units and POS, with compelling storytelling of the Orchard View 100-year legacy," he added.

The United States is a major cherry producing country. Oregon ranks third in the list of top three cherry-producing states in the country, topped by Washington, California. All three main producing countries account for nearly 90% of the nation's sweet cherry output.

Two years ago, the United States Department of Agriculture reported a hike in sweet cherry production. In Oregon alone, cherry plantings increased 59% from 2022 to 2023. Bailey said this is a trend in cherry consumption as well.

"In the latest 52-week period, U.S. dollar sales of cherries grew by 14% and volume also increased by 9%," he explains. "It's a positive trend that reflects growing appreciation for cherry taste and convenience alongside the availability of more counter-seasonal cherries."

The season just began, but the good news from the northwest cherry industry keep on coming. Northwest Cherry Growers, which represents growers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana, expects a crop potential of 21.4 million 20-pound boxes, 9% over 2024.