The iconic Fresh Del Monte pink pineapple debuts in the UAE

Fresh Del Monte is bringing its iconic Pinkglow pink pineapple to the United Arab Emirates. This unique variety, patented by the company, will be available exclusively on Talabat Mart for a limited time.

This pink pineapple is the result of over 16 years of research and development and is exclusively grown in Costa Rica. With its vibrant pink interior, delicate sweetness, and eye-catching presentation, the Pinkglow pineapple has captivated global audiences since its debut.

The pineapple is marketed and distributed by Fresh Del Monte, whose vertically integrated operations ensure high standards of quality, sustainability, and flavor from the farm to the shelf.

Talabat Mart is the quick commerce unit of Talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region. Until now, the Pinkglow pineapple was only available in select markets in North America and Asia, making its arrival in the UAE a major global expansion milestone.

In the UAE, the pineapple will be available in Talabat mart for six months and sold in limited quantities each week.

Its price will be AED 125 (approximately $34), positioning it as a premium fruit. It will be delivered in exclusive packaging, highlighting its unique delicacy — ideal for gifting.

“This launch continues our mission to reinvent how the world experiences pineapple,” said Racha El Aawar, Regional Marketing Director for Fresh Del Monte in the Middle East.

“We’re not just selling fruit—we’re creating memorable moments based on decades of agricultural innovation. Talabat mart’s reach and cultural connection in the UAE make them the ideal partner to introduce Pinkglow to Middle Eastern consumers,” she added.

Alix Julien de Zelicourt, General Manager of Talabat Mart, noted, “We take pride in constantly discovering unique and premium products for our customers—a true reflection of our pioneering spirit.”

“Pinkglow celebrates just that: boldness, vibrancy, and the extraordinary,” said de Zelicourt. “We’re proud to be the only platform bringing this iconic fruit to the UAE.”

Since its debut, Pinkglow pineapples have become a global phenomenon, embraced by celebrities, influencers, and event planners for their visually striking pink flesh and vibrant aesthetic. Whether featured at luxury brunches, on social media, or as a standout gift, Pinkglow offers both flavor and style.