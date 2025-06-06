Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro announced on June 4 that Pennsylvania has filed a legal challenge against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) following the abrupt termination of the state's $13 million Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) Program agreement. The federal funding supports 189 farms across Pennsylvania and supplies 14 food banks with fresh, locally grown produce.

Speaking at the Share Food Program in Philadelphia, Governor Shapiro was joined by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and local farmers to underscore the administration’s commitment to defending Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector and maintaining access to healthy food for residents in need.

The Shapiro Administration previously attempted to challenge the USDA’s decision through administrative channels. The challenge included an appeal to the USDA, outreach to Secretary Brooke Rollins, and meetings in Washington, D.C. However, his efforts were unsuccessful, and the USDA ultimately terminated the agreement in May 2025.

“Pennsylvania farmers do the noble work of putting food on our tables, and for the last three years, they’ve been paid to provide fresh, local food to food banks across our Commonwealth as part of a successful federal initiative,” said Governor Shapiro. “When the USDA abruptly terminated our agreement without cause, they ripped away a reliable source of income for 189 Pennsylvania farms and cut off funding that would have helped provide over 4.4 million meals to families across the Commonwealth. That’s not just bad policy, it’s a broken promise.”

Since 2022, Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture (PDA) has managed over $28 million in federal LFPA funds. The most recent three-year contract, signed in December 2024, was canceled on March 2025.

Following the issuance of the termination notice, Governor Shapiro directed Secretary Redding to pursue legal action, as multiple appeals and meetings had failed to yield a response from USDA officials. The USDA officially ended the agreement on May 7, claiming Pennsylvania was “sitting on tens of millions” of unspent LFPA funds.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding criticized the USDA’s decision, stating, “This was an unlawful action that has harmed Pennsylvania’s agricultural community. Farmers, producers, and rural communities are now facing uncertainty as a result of these measures. Governor Shapiro is committed to supporting our farmers because their work is vital to our economy and food security.”

At the Share Food Program, which distributes over 30 million meals annually in the Greater Philadelphia area, officials and farmers reported disruptions caused by the loss of LFPA funding. Food banks have struggled to meet increasing demand amid funding cuts, which have also affected long-term planning and support for small producers.

Pennsylvania is among the few states that use LFPA funds exclusively for in-state farmers, ensuring federal dollars directly support local agriculture. Agriculture plays a vital role in Pennsylvania’s economy, with more than 53,000 farms generating approximately $132.5 billion annually and supporting approximately 600,000 jobs.

Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2025-26 budget increases funding for related state programs, including an additional $4 million for both the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) and the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP), raising total state support for these initiatives to $34.6 million.

