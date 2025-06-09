June 09 , 2025

The South African table grape industry has successfully concluded the 2024/2025 season, marked by strong export volumes. A total of 77.8 million cartons were exported - an increase of 5% compared to the previous season, making it the highest export volume recorded to date.

South African table grapes maintained a strong reputation in international markets, thanks to the industry's track record as a reliable supplier of quality products, according to the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI).

The European Union and the United Kingdom received 58% and 18% of exports, respectively, and the industry remains committed to maintaining these as its traditional markets.

Other key markets also showed growth. Exports to North America (Canada and the United States) reached 7.4 million cartons, representing a 25% increase from the previous season.

“The industry is encouraged by the growth of exports to the United States, and we are closely monitoring potential new tariffs that could impact the sector,” said SATI CEO Mecia Petersen.

South African table grapes and the United States

South Africa has been exporting fresh table grapes to the United States for over two decades, with an average annual growth rate of 19% over the last five years.

Figures provided by the South African Table Grape industry (SATI) show that during the 2024-2025 season, exports of table grapes to the U.S. market accounted for approximately 3% of the total, equivalent to about 2.2 million 4.5 kg cartons, or 9,878 tons.

“Volumes to this market have grown exponentially over the past five seasons, and SATI believes there is still room for further growth,” Petersen added.

“Meetings held in 2024 and 2025 indicated that U.S. market players are interested in increasing the volume of high-quality grapes sourced from South Africa,” she said.

South African grapes complement the U.S. market due to their counter-seasonal production, which strategically fills supply gaps and offers consumers fresh fruit during the off-season.

“Maintaining market share in existing destinations like the U.S. remains a key priority for the industry, and we are committed to working with the government and other stakeholders to ensure a favorable trade environment with that country,” said SATI’s CEO.

A higher tariff for South Africa, compared to other Southern Hemisphere exporters like Peru and Chile—who operate in the same marketing window—would place local producers at a disadvantage.

New markets and the road ahead

“Market diversification is important for export-oriented industries; however, various factors influence it, and accessing new markets is neither simple nor quick,” Petersen noted.

She explained that market access processes can take years, and conditions depend heavily on the tariffs South Africa may face compared to other exporting countries. “Seeking alternative markets to absorb the volumes currently sent to the U.S. is not a desirable solution,” she stated.

As the South African table grape industry looks to the future, it remains committed to maintaining its position in key markets, such as the U.S. To that end, it is working with the government and other stakeholders to ensure favorable trade conditions, thereby protecting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000 people directly employed in the sector.

In 2024, South Africa exported around USD 730 million worth of table grapes globally, and the industry contributed more than USD 820 million (ZAR 14.67 billion) to the national GDP, according to BFAP (2025).

