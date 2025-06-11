California Giant Berry Farms is gearing up for an auspicious Pacific Northwest blueberry season, with the company expecting increased volumes of both conventional and organic blueberries from the region. The firm plans to initiate harvests across Oregon, British Columbia, and Eastern Washington, aiming to maintain a steady supply through early September and throughout the summer.

Tim Youmans, Vice President of Sales, noted that the current season has shown promising volume projections from northern growing areas. To support quality standards, California Giant will ship directly from its growers and utilize its Santa Maria facility’s Unitec sorting line, which sorts berries based on various quality metrics.

"We're very pleased with the current blueberry season and the anticipated strong volumes from our Northern growing regions," said Youmans. "Our focus remains on providing a year-round supply of the highest quality blueberries. The upcoming harvests will allow us to maintain excellent availability for our retail and foodservice partners, and ultimately, for consumers."

In a release, the company also highlighted the growth of jumbo blueberries within the market, driven by changing consumer preferences. Nielsen data indicated double-digit increases in both sales and volume, with jumbo berries gaining a larger share of the blueberry market.

California Giant’s GIANT Blueberries, recognized for their size and flavor, are available primarily from March through August. The firm emphasized the growing consumer interest in blueberries, with over half of surveyed consumers having purchased them in the past year.

In response, the company offers retail support and marketing efforts, including digital campaigns and partnerships with platforms like Instacart, to promote blueberry consumption and expand market penetration.

