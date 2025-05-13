California Giant Berry Farms announces abundant strawberry crop

California Giant Berry Farms has announced a bountiful harvest of California strawberries, expecting giant volumes of its cornerstone product. The berry supplier says high yields and volumes of fruit ensure peak promotable volumes of California strawberries throughout the coming months and ample availability for National Strawberry Month and Memorial Day.

Over the next few weeks, California Giant anticipates peak supplies of conventional and organic strawberries from its Santa Maria growing region. The company said these berries exhibit ideal size, quality, and flavor. While these peak volumes are expected to taper down, the supply from Santa Maria will gradually remain robust through the end of May.

Recent conditions in the Watsonville and Salinas region have benefited the California Giant strawberry crop. The company anticipates a significant increase in ripening, leading to substantial and consistent volumes of premium strawberries from this region from now through the end of July.

California Giant customers can expect a steady supply of fresh strawberries from Watsonville and Salinas in late spring and early summer.

The California strawberry industry is gearing up for a peak season from May through June, promising an abundant supply of promotable fruit. This surge in production presents a fantastic opportunity for retailers, food service operators, and strawberry lovers alike, with substantial volumes of strawberries for distribution and enjoyment.

“California Giant is committed to supporting our retail and foodservice partners in maximizing the potential of this abundant strawberry season and National Strawberry Month,” shared Tim Youmans, Vice President of Sales at California Giant Berry Farms. “This is prime strawberry time to run creative, engaging promotions, and our team is ready to provide tailored support to help our customers achieve outstanding results.”

A key element of California Giant’s promotional efforts for National Strawberry Month will be showcasing strawberries as the perfect ingredient for popular at-home culinary creations. To amplify reach and tap into current consumer trends, the brand’s digital content will strategically feature inspiring ways to enjoy fresh berries, coupled with engaging social media promotions.

By highlighting the versatility of its strawberries in enhancing trending at-home treats, California Giant aims to position itself as the ideal choice for consumers seeking delicious and healthy additions to their kitchens. The company believes this strategic alignment with popular consumer interests will resonate strongly and further solidify California Giant as a leader in the fresh berry category throughout National Strawberry Month and beyond.

California Giant encourages retailers to implement engaging promotional programs to fully leverage the upcoming peak and drive significant sales within the retail space. These programs should include creating eye-catching displays that showcase the vibrant colors and freshness of the strawberries and offering a variety of pack sizes, both conventional and organic, to cater to diverse customer needs.

Moreover, utilizing digital marketing to promote the availability of peak-season strawberries is also essential, with the rapid growth of e-commerce within the fresh produce sector, digital marketing offers the ability to amplify consumer education regarding the health benefits of fresh strawberries, as well as simultaneously driving demand by highlighting the craveability of fresh fruit.