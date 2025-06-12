The strike by Chiquita banana workers in Panama came to an end this week (June 11), after the unions SITRAIBANA and SITRAPBI signed an agreement with the Extended Board of Directors of the National Assembly following two days of talks with lawmakers from various political parties.

Specifically, an agreement was reached regarding pensions, with Parliament committing to pass a bill that restores benefits to the workers.

The work stoppage began on April 28 with protests and road blockades in the province of Bocas del Toro, in response to a pension reform passed by Congress. The strike, which was declared illegal by a local labor court, affected all activities in the area.

Due to the work stoppage at the plantations, Chiquita Panama shut down its facilities, laid off more than 6,000 banana day laborers, and its administrative staff left the premises.

Before these actions were taken, Chiquita had repeatedly urged its workers to return to work, citing the losses being incurred—not only economically, with more than $75 million in damages and counting—but also in terms of fruit, given its perishable nature, with consequences for exports.

According to statements reported by Panamanian media, the unions have committed to immediately ending the road closures and will ensure free movement in the province mentioned above. This will help restore mobility and order in the region.

On the legislative front, the National Assembly will urgently debate and adopt a bill previously approved by the Executive Branch, related to the labor rights and conditions of the sector, as currently established under Law 45.

Efforts will also be made to establish communication with Chiquita to determine the current status and future of the company and its workers.

Bananas are the country’s main export product. In the first quarter of this year, they accounted for 17.5% of Panamanian exports, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

