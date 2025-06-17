By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Florida’s citrus industry received a significant boost in the state budget approved for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with nearly $140 million allocated to support its recovery and growth. The announcement was echoed by the Florida Citrus Mutual, with Executive Vice President and CEO Matt Joyner praising the measure.

“It's a vote of confidence in our growers and exactly the support we need to rebuild and sustain Florida's signature crop. We are especially grateful to Senate President Albritton for championing this monumental investment and to Commissioner Wilton Simpson, President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur, and Speaker Danny Perez for their strong support,” Joyner said. “The investment will help boost production, strengthen the state’s economy, and preserve the sweet legacy of Florida citrus for generations to come.”

In addition, the budget includes a $250 million annual appropriation for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, which seeks to protect working agricultural lands through conservation easements, supporting Florida’s agricultural economy and wildlife habitats.

Since 2019, Florida has invested over $371.5 million in research, pest control, eradication, and marketing initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainability of its citrus industry.

The budget allocates funds across several initiatives, including:

$104.5 million for the Citrus Research and Field Trial (CRAFT) Foundation, managed by the Citrus Research and Development Foundation (CRDF), to conduct large-scale field trials focusing on grove management, treatments, disease-resistant varieties, pest and disease control, and post-planting care.

$10 million for the Citrus Packing Equipment Cost Share Program administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), aimed at facility upgrades.

$10 million for marketing efforts led by the Florida Department of Citrus (DOC) to promote Florida citrus products.

$6,523,565 for the Citrus Health Response Program through FDACS, to develop new citrus varieties and technologies to combat citrus greening.

$4 million for Citrus Crop Decline Supplemental Funding to support citrus inspection efforts.

$2 million for the Citrus Recovery Program to develop and produce citrus greening-tolerant or resistant trees.

$2 million for expanding propagation of resistant budwood and seedlings through FDACS.

$650,000 allocated for the development of new citrus varieties.

