Karniel, Giumarra unite under Grapa Global LLC in strategic grape industry merger

After years of collaboration and shared vision, the Karniel and Giumarra families have formally unified under one entity: Grapa Global LLC, operating under the newly formed Grapa Group. This strategic restructuring marks a natural next step in a long-standing partnership and sets in motion a five-year plan to accelerate the growth and innovation of the ARRA™ Breeding Program.

Now headquartered in California, Grapa Global has unified its breeding program, intellectual property portfolio, management, and commercialization efforts under one roof. This centralization enables greater efficiency, alignment, and focus across global operations. The newly formed board includes members of both the Giumarra and Karniel families, two lineages deeply rooted in agriculture and innovation.

Rafi Karniel will lead the company as CEO. “This isn’t just about growth, it’s about growing the right way, with our partners and licensees at the center of every decision,” said Rafi Karniel.

Now active in 35 countries, the ARRA™ program is experiencing strong and sustained growth, driven by increasing global demand for its high-performance varieties. To support this ongoing expansion, Grapa is enhancing its technical support team to ensure that every grower in the program has the resources to succeed.

The ARRA program continues to gain traction worldwide, featuring a diverse range of varieties that offer strong commercial reliability, including genetic resilience, as well as early harvest timing. These traits are more than agronomic advantages; they are solutions for an increasingly disruptive world, where resilience and adaptability define success. With extreme weather, rising costs, and continued unpredictable logistical challenges, ARRA varieties help ensure food security, enabling growers to succeed across diverse regions.

A New Category is Born Beyond its signature lines, the program is preparing to unveil a new grape category, combining exceptional crunch and standout flavor. This next-generation collection has already sparked strong global excitement.

To showcase the full ARRA™ portfolio, including new breakthroughs and proven performers Grapa invites partners and industry professionals to join the 2025 California Field Days at its newly expanded 160-acre breeding site.

This exclusive event will offer a firsthand look at the innovations shaping the future of the table grape industry and how Grapa Global is positioning its partners for success in a rapidly evolving market.