Trump pauses ICE raids on farms, hotels, and restaurants

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to ABC News and the New York Times that the Trump presidency is largely pausing all mass deportation campaigns in the agricultural industry, hotels, and restaurants.

The decision came after increasing pushback that stemmed from Trump's mass deportation raids disrupting all three mentioned industries.

Last week, the U.S. President acknowledged the discontent across the farming, hotel, and leisure industries and announced that changes were coming on his social platform.

According to the New York Times, the instructions were sent in an email by senior ICE official Tatum King to regional leaders of the Homeland Security Investigations, who carry out criminal investigations and worksite operations.

King wrote in the message to "hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants, and operating hotels," adding that "human trafficking, money laundering, drug smuggling into these industries are OK," but to not make arrests of "noncriminal collaterals."

Tricia McLaughlin, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement that the department will follow the president's direction and "continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets."

However, President Trump's latest Truth Social statement addressing the ICE raids praised the nation's immigration enforcement officers and ordered them to "by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History."

He also said he's directed his entire administration to put every resource possible behind deportation efforts.

"Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States," he added.