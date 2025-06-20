Agronometrics invites industry stakeholders to a special webinar on Thursday, June 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST, where CEO Colin Fain will present the concept behind the Peruvian Price Quality Index for Blueberries—a new initiative aimed at quantifying the value of premium fruit in the market.

The project is still in development, and this webinar will offer a first look at the methodology and goals behind the index, which seeks to use export data and advanced modeling to distinguish pricing trends by variety and quality level. Designed to increase transparency and strategic insight across the value chain, the Price Quality Index is a tool meant to serve exporters, breeders, retailers, and marketers alike.

The session will include:

An overview of the logic behind the Peruvian Price Quality Index

A call for sponsorship and collaboration from industry leaders

A live Q&A with Colin Fain



Who should attend:

Exporters, producers, breeders, retailers, and service providers interested in improving pricing intelligence and supporting data transparency in the Peruvian blueberry industry.

Registration is free and includes access to the media kit and future updates as the project develops.

Register Here

https://forms.gle/rmEC29FZhtwFhroZ6

Learn more: https://agronometrics.com/peru-price-index-mediakit

Contact: sales@agronometrics.com