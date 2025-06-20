Equifruit joins campaign to address gender-based violence

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Equifruit has announced its participation as a founding signatory of the “Silence Does Not Protect” campaign, a public initiative aimed at preventing gender-based violence and sexual harassment in the banana industry. The campaign, led by the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Fair Trade Small Producers and Workers (CLAC), was launched May 21 at the 5th Fairtrade Banana Forum. Its goal is to raise awareness and advocate for safe and respectful working conditions for women across Latin America and the Caribbean.

In conjunction with the campaign, Equifruit released its Policy for the Prevention and Management of Psychological and Sexual Harassment, now accessible on the company’s website. The policy formalizes the company’s commitment to protecting workers' rights and dignity within the global banana supply chain. As a women-owned business and B Corp, Equifruit emphasizes principles of gender equality, transparency, and human rights in its operations and relationships with suppliers and customers.

“Sexual harassment has no place in any industry and cannot be tolerated,” said Jennie Coleman, President and Co-owner of Equifruit. “As a women-led company, we are using our voice to speak up about sexual harassment and challenge a culture of staying silent. By joining the ‘Silence Does Not Protect’ campaign and sharing our own policy publicly, we hope to encourage others to speak out and create a culture of accountability and support for women throughout the banana industry.”

Equifruit recognizes that tackling gender inequality is both a moral obligation and a strategic priority. The company participates in the UN FAO-based World Banana Forum’s Gender Equity Taskforce. Its owners, Jennie Coleman and Kim Chackal, have received recognition from the Ontario Produce Marketing Association and the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, respectively, for their leadership contributions within the produce industry.

The company committed to ongoing collaboration with Fairtrade producer organizations and advocacy groups to enhance protections for women, develop effective reporting mechanisms, and promote inclusive leadership across the banana supply chain.

