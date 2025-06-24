A recent GS1 US survey reports a rise in U.S. grocery shoppers who are curious about their products' contents and paths, and gravitate towards the ones that make that information available.

The survey said that 76% of U.S. shoppers want more information to guide their purchases, mainly due to high grocery prices, and 33% of U.S. adults expect to pay more for food this summer compared to last summer due to inflation.

The survey also highlights changing shopping behavior. 71% of respondents said they are reading food labels more frequently and closely, and 66% said they would scan a QR code on packaging to access information like freshness, ingredients, and shelf life.

Apps that address shoppers' ingredients, health benefits, and other concerns are becoming increasingly popular. According to Glossy, the Yuka mobile app has gained traction among the health-conscious, curious shoppers and Gen Z.

It promises to "decipher product labels and analyze the health impact of food products and cosmetics," and has more than 56 million users across 12 countries, 14 million of them in the U.S., its fastest-growing marketplace.

“Shopping behaviors are shifting, and consumers are scrutinizing products and labels more than ever at the point of purchase to ensure they align with their preferences and budgets,” said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. “Consumers want more transparency, and our digital world can provide real-time access to the information they seek."

GS1 US is a nonprofit organization known for managing the UPC barcode system used in retail and grocery industries. They develop global data standards for companies to identify, track, and share information across physical and digital supply chains.

In addition to releasing the report, its announced its working to standardize an industrywide transition to GS1-powered QR codes instead of Universal Product Codes (UPCs).

The codes promise to connect physical products with digital data, GS1 said in a press release.

"These QR codes, compatible with point-of-sale systems, can provide details on product origin, ingredient sourcing, allergen content, storage instructions, and more. Retailers aim to accept QR codes at checkout by 2027 under GS1 US’s Sunrise 2027 initiative."

“QR codes powered by GS1 are emerging on product packaging to help shoppers retrieve more-trusted real-time product details via a smartphone scan — supporting smarter, more confident decisions at the shelf,” Carpenter emphasized. "Expanded use of QR codes could also benefit industry stakeholders by streamlining label space, aiding in recalls, automating discounts, and preventing the sale of expired products.