By Eileen Rodriguez

The Northwest cherry season is in full swing, and leading grower and shipper Superfresh Growers says the cherry industry is experiencing a successful season.

The organization represents approximately 17% of the region's cherry crop and supports a 90-day-plus selling window.

Catherine Gipe-Stewart, Director of Marketing at Superfresh Growers, said to FreshFruitPortal.com that the region "experienced a mild spring overall, with favorable conditions leading into harvest aside from a few isolated weather events."

"As warmer temperatures approached, we strategically thinned the crop to encourage accelerated cell growth — a technique that has paid off in fruit size and quality," she added. "This growth has resulted in an excellent supply of large cherries. The strong sizing and quality have also positioned us well for our export programs to Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Vietnam, and Hong Kong."

She added that Northwest cherries entered the market priced ranging from $3.99 to $6.99 per pound, expecting mid-June prices to hold in the $2.99 to $5.99 range.

"While some discount banners dropped prices to $1.99 per pound or below, pricing under $2.99 remains extremely rare," Gipe-Stewart said. "Heading into the July Fourth supply peak and key promotional window, Superfresh Growers recommends an everyday price of $3.99 per pound, with a promotional price of $2.99, price points that have consistently driven strong volume, while also covering production costs and supporting retail margins."

As for exports, the brand has stable, realiable market demand in Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and Australia. Gipe-Stewart said "India represents a promising emerging market with growing demand potential, and in contrast exports to China have declined significantly in recent years, largely due to ongoing tariff-related trade challenges."

As for how they're managing labor in lieu of labor shortages across agriculture industries, the brand is now using the AI-powered sorting system, TOMRA LUCAi, for their cherry sorting lines.

"We've been using TOMRA LUCAi for our apple sorting for the last two years, and is transforming how we manage labor and quality on the packing line," Gipe-stewart explained. "LUCAi uses deep learning and advanced imaging, capturing over 3.2 million images per minute when sorting cherries, to identify defects with unmatched accuracy. It gives operators full control to fine tune grading standards, offering far more flexibility than traditional binary based systems."

She said the technology has "significantly reduced our reliance on manual sorting, helping offset rising labor costs and seasonal labor shortages, and since implementation, we have boosted our throughput by 30 percent."

She added that they're proud to be among the first in Washington to adopt LUCAi and that, although the investment required a "complete server overhaul, essentially installing mini supercomputers to power the system, the payoff is clear."

This NW cherry season has just begun, and Northwest cherry growers reported shipments have reached 3.3 million boxes and they "are seeing large red and yellow cherries that are uniform in color and outstanding in flavor."

So far, the Northwest industry has shipped 234,534 15 lb. equivalent boxes of Rainier yellow cherries, a 42% increase compared to last year, and the 2025 yellow cherry crop is estimated at about 1.8 million 15 lb. boxes.

Although we're just in the midst of the season, the Director added that blueberries are next in Superfresh Growers' repertoire.

In collaboration with trusted family-owned farms, they grow over 700 acres of blueberries throughout the Pacific Northwest, with fields located in Oregon’s Umpqua Valley and Washington’s Skagit Valley.

Although is too early to get into quality, she said so far weather has been all-around favorable for the crop.

"Our Umpqua Valley farms typically lead the season, with berries ripening about a week earlier than those in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, the region’s cool coastal influence helps moderate temperatures, supporting steady ripening and excellent flavor," she explained. "Our Skagit Valley farms benefit from a mild, maritime climate that protects the fruit from heat stress and the Skagit region produces consistently high-quality blueberries. Both growing areas are also naturally acidic, ideal conditions for growing flavorful, vibrant fruit."