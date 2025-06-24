U.S. avocado shipments up 6% amid rising inventories

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

During week 25, international avocado markets experienced notable fluctuations in volume and pricing across key regions, including the United States, Europe, and China.

In the U.S., avocado shipments increased by 6% compared to the previous week and by 18% year-over-year. Supply in the U.S. was primarily sourced from Mexico, followed by Peru, California, and Colombia. Despite stable prices, rising inventories are beginning to exert pressure amid anticipated demand spikes related to upcoming holidays such as Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

In Europe, container arrivals surpassed 1,000, driven mainly by Peruvian imports, though price trends varied between Spain and northern ports. Meanwhile, in China, supply was impacted by the intermittent nature of Peruvian shipments, though prices remained relatively stable.

Peru maintained its position as the leading supplier to the European market, with exports modestly declining week-over-week but remaining well above last year’s levels.

The full report is available here.

