U.S. avocado shipments up 6% amid rising inventories

June 24 , 2025
More News Top Stories
U.S. avocado shipments up 6% amid rising inventories
By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

During week 25, international avocado markets experienced notable fluctuations in volume and pricing across key regions, including the United States, Europe, and China.

In the U.S., avocado shipments increased by 6% compared to the previous week and by 18% year-over-year. Supply in the U.S. was primarily sourced from Mexico, followed by Peru, California, and Colombia. Despite stable prices, rising inventories are beginning to exert pressure amid anticipated demand spikes related to upcoming holidays such as Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

In Europe, container arrivals surpassed 1,000, driven mainly by Peruvian imports, though price trends varied between Spain and northern ports. Meanwhile, in China, supply was impacted by the intermittent nature of Peruvian shipments, though prices remained relatively stable.

Peru maintained its position as the leading supplier to the European market, with exports modestly declining week-over-week but remaining well above last year’s levels.

The full report is available here.

Related articles:

U.S. avocado imports show 5% decline

You might also be interested in


Taiwan blocks U.S. avocado imports over heavy metal levels
Peru adjusts avocado export projection for 2025 by 20% less than March estimate
Global avocado market stable amid origin-shifting dynamics
Avocado market: Mexican supplies fall 12% in the U.S., Peru consolidates its dominance in Europe
Mangoes, avocados drive growth in Peru’s organic exports to EU
California Avocado Commission's response to Taiwan's blocking of U.S. avocado imports
Avocado volumes down in the U.S., South Africa gains momentum in Europe, and China cools off
Report shows Peruvian avocado plantings to slow down in the next five years

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands