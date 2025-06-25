Two of Australia’s major berry producers, Mountain Blue and Oz Group Co-operative, have entered a strategic marketing partnership under The Berry Collective, creating what they say is the country’s largest supplier of blueberries.

As part of the agreement, Oz Group Co-operative has acquired a 50% ownership stake in The Berry Collective, a marketing organization that says it bridges the gap between growers, retailers, and consumers to deliver the best returns for growers.

The group will now market and sell fruit from Mountain Blue, Oz Group, and other growers, with a combined network of over 200 growers across the country.

The partnership aims to enhance supply consistency, strengthen market presence, and deliver what the companies describe as “premium quality” Australian-grown berries.

“We’ve worked with Oz Group for over 25 years and have always admired and viewed them as a trusted partner. To take this next step and market fruit together like this is the logical next step, and we are very excited to deliver value to our growers, retail partners and customers,” said Andrew Bell, managing director of Mountain Blue.

“This strategic partnership brings together premium varieties, exceptional growers, and deep industry experience. By joining The Berry Collective as an equal, we’re building a more unified presence in the market and shaping the future of berries in Australia,” said James Kellaway, CEO of Oz Group Co-operative.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Joshua McGuiness, CEO of The Berry Collective. “Across The Berry Collective, we’re fortunate to have a passionate and experienced team that consistently rises to every challenge. I have no doubt this will be the same. We’re looking forward to lifting our communication and service to the next level — for both our growers and our retail partners.”

“We see this as the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” said Bell. “Together, we’ll deliver premium fruit, consistent supply, and a shared commitment to supporting the growers who make it all possible.”