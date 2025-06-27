Blueberry industry welcomes second round of USDA support

June 27 , 2025
North American Blueberry Council President Kasey Cronquist praised the USDA’s announcement of a second round of Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) payments, emphasizing support for U.S. blueberry growers.

In a statement, Cronquist acknowledged the Trump Administration’s commitment, saying, “We thank Secretary Rollins and the Trump Administration for standing with America’s farmers and recognizing the importance of supporting our U.S. blueberry growers.”

He added that the funds will serve as a “vital lifeline to the family farms that produce safe, nutritious blueberries for American families and consumers around the world.” Cronquist also noted the organization’s advocacy efforts, stating, “NABC has been a strong advocate for the release of these payments, and we’re thrilled to see the previously promised levels not only met, but exceeded.”

