One Banana recognized by Walmart with TRUST Award

One Banana has received Walmart’s prestigious TRUST Award, recognizing its leadership in providing consistent, high-quality, and sustainable bananas. The award was announced during the Produce Growth Forum held in Bentonville, Business Wire reported.

The company was honored for its commitment to responsible production, food safety, innovation, and regenerative agriculture practices. Rob Adams, president of One Banana, stated, “Being recognised once again by Walmart is a true honour and a reflection of our commitment to doing things right. This recognition validates our purpose: to create positive change, one banana at a time.”

This accolade adds to One Banana’s history of recognition from Walmart, including being named “Supplier of the Year” in 2013, a finalist in 2015, and receiving the “Giga Guru” distinction in 2023 and 2024 for emissions reduction and sustainable innovation through the Gigaton Project.

According to Walmart, the TRUST Award underscores a supplier’s ability to deliver reliable, quality products that support human and planetary health. One Banana stood out among thousands of global suppliers for its consistency, impact, and long-term vision.

Walmart highlighted One Banana’s sustainability initiatives, including its Bee One for Change programme, which protects native bees through Macro-Sanctuaries and promotes biodiversity. The company also transformed surplus bananas into high-value products like purees and powders at its processing plant, reducing waste and supporting a circular economy.

Additionally, the Human Development Centre in rural areas provides medical, nutritional, and early childhood services, contributing to community well-being.

With operations in Guatemala, Ecuador, and Peru, One Banana maintains a year-round supply while adhering to strict food safety standards.

