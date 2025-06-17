Chiquita is launching a new marketing campaign titled “Likely the Best Snack Ever,” aimed at positioning bananas as a naturally sweet, mess-free snack suitable for a variety of occasions such as lunchboxes, gym bags, road trips, and gaming sessions.

The campaign begins with a teaser challenge on social media, inviting consumers to find a better snack than a banana. The full campaign rollout includes a hero video that uses immersive visuals to emphasize the banana’s role as a convenient snack. The campaign will be promoted across digital, offline, and out-of-home platforms, with messaging tailored to different markets.

"In a world where snacks are often overcomplicated, Chiquita bananas offer a naturally sweet, portable, and naturally packaged alternative," said Juliana Furlan, Director of Marketing at Chiquita North America. "With 94% of Gen Z and Millennials snacking at least once daily, the demand for cleaner, healthier, and simpler options has never been greater. With this campaign, we're putting the product front and center and reminding people that sometimes the best snack is the one that's been here all along. We're not just joining the snack aisle. We're here to take it over."

Chiquita also highlighted the banana’s natural packaging and suitability for the growing trend of “snackification,” where 71% of consumers prefer smaller, frequent meals throughout the day rather than traditional three meals.

Additional short-form videos will showcase various snacking occasions, including movie nights, outdoor relaxation, back-to-school routines, and wellness activities. Paid media, social media outreach, and influencer partnerships will support these clips.

The campaign also incorporates sensory elements, including ASMR-style moments that emphasize the quiet experience of peeling a banana. Limited-edition stickers featuring slogans such as “100% Natural Energy” and “No Mess No Stress” will be available.

In-store activations will include surprise giveaways and promotions in key global markets, designed to engage shoppers at the point of purchase.

