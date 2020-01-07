U.K. retailer expands online service with focus on plant-based

U.K. retailer Co-op has revealed major online expansion plans for same-day delivery services of plant-based foods. It says the move is the "biggest rollout of vegan products".

The retailer has announced it will offer same-day online city-center deliveries from 650 stores and take a bite out of the growing meat-free food market with an exclusive new brand called GRO.

It will be launched in-store in January and will be available at up to 6,000 Co-op and independent stores.

The vegan range meets the growing demand for vegetarian and plant-based alternatives in the U.K.

"At Co-Op, we make it easier to get products when you need them and we stay close to our customers' changing requirements," said Jo Whitfield, CEO of Co-op Food.

"We have to provide fantastic products and services with strong ethics and a purposeful focus on convenience. Our new vegan range taps into the latest consumer trends and our online services meet the growing appetite for home deliveries."

Over the next 12 months, Co-op’s online same-day delivery services will be available across almost 100 towns and cities, served by 650 Co-op stores.

This month, Brighton, Bournemouth, Southampton will be among the first new cities to get the service, which is currently only available in London and Manchester. In all, Co-op’s online shop will available from around 250 stores.

Co-op will also expand its partnership with Deliveroo, which provides on-demand delivery of convenience grocery essentials in under 30 minutes.

Ordering through Deliveroo will be extended to 400 stores, reaching around 100 major towns and cities. With Co-op, Deliveroo offers quick, point-to-point delivery of a range of non-perishable items via its rider network, catering for customers who want a quick, impulse buy rather than scheduled same-day delivery.

More than 35 lines in the GRO range have been created with busy and on-the-go shoppers in mind, with meal solutions for breakfast to dinner.

The new range brings lots of innovation to the plant-based category, including a vegan steak bake, a delicious Kashmiri pizza featuring cauliflower and a mozzarella looking vegan cheese.