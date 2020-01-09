Lidl announces fourth distribution center in U.S.

Lidl will build a new distribution center in Covington, Georgia as part of its ongoing U.S. expansion. The German discount grocer has made various efforts in the past year to expand on the East Coast of the U.S.

The company's new 925,000 square foot facility will serve its stores across the Southeast. Its US$100m center will be the new regional headquarters.

Earlier, in 2017, Lidl revealed that it had plans to build a regional distribution center in Cartersville, Ga. However, the company stated that the Covington site is better situated for expansion.

In a news release, Lidl said the new distribution center will be centrally located. This, it detailed, means that it can serve the discount store's branches across the state. It will also aid in future expansion plans.

This comes after Lidl's most recent expansion to Long Island. Last month, it opened its first store in the state.

Lidl currently has four stores in Georgia with a total of 85 stores across the region. Its stores in Georgia are located in Augusta, Mableton, Marietta and Snellville.

“We look forward to breaking ground on Lidl’s fourth regional distribution center in the U.S. and hiring hundreds of new team members in Georgia,” said Lidl U.S. chairman Roman Heini.

Its new facility will provide 270 new jobs, said the company. Lidl stores in Georgia now employ more than 150 people.

The German-based chain opened its first U.S. stores in 2017. Its current strategy is to include smaller U.S. towns to build its base.

With this development, Heini thanked Georgian Governor Brian Kemp and local leaders for their support of the new center. He also expressed Lidl's excitement to "deliver outstanding quality products" to customers.