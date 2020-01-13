Total apple stocks up in the U.S. but down in Europe

Total reported apple stocks in the U.S. market as of Jan. 1 were up 15% year-on-year at 144.1m bushels.

Of the total, fresh apple holdings were registered 14% higher at 104m bushels, and processed holdings 18% up at 40.1m.

While both categories are significantly up on the previous season, they are in line with the 2017-18 campaign.

In terms of fresh holdings of specific varieties, there is a marked decline for Red Delicious (down from 24.4m to 22.3m).

But many varieties have seen increases, including Gala (up from 18.2m to 22.2m), Golden Delicious (up from 4.2m to 6.7m), Granny Smith (up from 9.3m to 12.7m), and Honeycrisp (up from 7.8m to 10.3m).

Meanwhile, in the EU market total holdings from the top 10 production countries were down 14% at 230m bushels.

Gala numbers are stable at nearly 25m bushels, while there were declines for Golden Delicious (down 1% at 60m), Jonagold (down 20% at 14m) and Granny Smith (down 7% at 9m).