Pacific Fruits acquired by Irsaeli conglomerate - FreshFruitPortal.com

An Israeli-owned agricultural investment company has reportedly bought Pacific Fruits, one of Colombia's leading produce exporters.

According to El Pais de Cali, the grower-exporter was acquired by Managro, a conglomerate established in Colombia in 2014 by Israeli businessmen to invest in Latin American agricultural companies.

Chagai Stern, the executive director or Managro, confirmed that his company had acquired 100% of Pacific Fruits.

"With the acquisition of this company we will become a strategic channel for the distribution of fruits and vegetables from Colombia to the world, and for the development of new businesses," he was quoted as saying.

"Pacific Fruits International is in a strategic position, with access to the Asian market and modern facilities, and with the capacity to export the volumes demanded by the market along with space to expand."

He noted that the Pacific Fruits - which is one of Colombia's biggest avocado exporters, last year exporting 250 containers of the fruit - was among the first companies to export Hass avocados to Argentina and Japan.

"Our aim is to take the tastes of Colombia to the whole world," Stern said.

Pacific Fruits was previously owned by three Colombians, one of whom had a 70% stake in the company, according to El Pais de Cali.

Along with avocados, it exports fruits including bananas, watermelons, pineapples, limes, papayas, and grapes.

A company representative told FreshFruitPortal.com in 2017 about plans to expand its export offering.