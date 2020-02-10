Peruvian blueberry exports rose 50% in 2019 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Peruvian export association - ADEX - revealed that the industry's blueberry exports reached US$844 million in sales - volumes shooting up by 50% year-on-year. This makes blueberries the second most important fruit export for the country.

Peru sent exports to 36 destinations - of which the U.S. and the Netherlands received the most volumes, representing a combined 78.7% of all shipments. Exports to the U.S. rose 66.4% while blueberries sent to the Netherlands increased 49.7%.

The association attributes this uptick to more healthy tendencies in importing markets, sparking higher demand for blueberries.

"An important aspect that has been fundamental in positioning Peru as one of the main exporters of blueberries is the work being done in the sector by both public and private sectors," says the association's report.

Along with the U.S. and the Netherlands, other critical markets for the season included China, the U.K. and Hong Kong. In 2019, Chinese imports of Peruvian blueberries increased by 112.7% from last season - a value of US$71m, surpassing its record US$33m in 2018.

Peru serviced various new export markets this season. Among them included Kuwait, Austria, Qatar and Cambodia. The industry also continued sending shipments to Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

The country currently has more than 7,000 hectares of blueberries planted across the regions of La Libertad, Lambayeque, Ancash, Lima, Ica and Arequipa, among others.

Very early in the season, in August 2019, Peruvian blueberry season had a slightly slower start than anticipated.