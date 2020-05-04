Afrupro eyes further growth in production base - FreshFruitPortal.com

Afrupro, one of South Africa’s top subtropical fruit grower-marketers, has experienced strong growth over the recent years and is now eyeing an expansion of its avocado production base.

The producer-driven company - whose name is an acronym for Avocado Fruit Producers - has grown by 50% since 2017 based on turnover.

"We now plan to grow our production base by 40% over the next two years, particularly in the George and Letaba regions," said Simon Tattersall, managing director of Afrupro.

Founded in 2002, Afrupro is responsible for marketing and packing all grades of locally grown avocados and litchis both in South Africa and internationally.

The company's main objective is maximizing returns to the farmer, whether it be during the agricultural processes on the farm, at the packhouse or by using the shortest and most efficient logistical chain accompanied by a detailed and strategic marketing plan.

Afrupro's primary emphasis is on shortening the marketing route of its fruit. It does this by using efficient supply chains and an extensive distribution network, specifically developed in their local and international markets.

"In order to maximize each moving part of our supply chain, the Afrupro group of companies schedules the picking, collection and packing of fruit for specific programs, taking into account the needs and shortfalls of our subsistence and upcoming farmers into consideration," Tattersall said. "This ensures optimized turnaround time."

The Afrupro offices and packhouse are located just outside the town of Tzaneen, in the Limpopo province of South Africa. Here it coordinates all the logistical and packing programs between their avocado and litchi growers and the different packing and market opportunities. The packhouse (previously known as Letaba Packers) has been operating since 1988.

In close relationships with farmers, its marketing strategy is long-term oriented with strategically selected partners both in South Africa and abroad.

Afrupro assists all growers with their accreditation process, from GlobalG.A.P. to Rainforest Alliance and is vertically integrated in every stage of the avocado life cycle and ensures that fruit is sorted and graded correctly, and that the highest quality of fruit is packed and maintained.

Afrupro (Pty) Ltd consists of five sub-companies, Afrupro Investments (Pty) Ltd, Afrupro Packers (Pty) Ltd, Afrupro Marketing (Pty) Ltd, Afrupro Farming, Afrupro Agricultural Services.

