U.S. apple holdings still up significantly over 2019 - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S. apple holdings still up significantly over 2019
May 11 , 2020
Total apple holdings in the U.S. remain a significantly higher year-on-year, according to industry body USApple.
The organization said that as of May 1 there were 65.2m bushels of apples in inventories, which is 20% higher than in May last year and 16% higher than the five-year average.
Fresh apple holdings specifically totaled 46.8m bushels, 21% greater year-on-year, while processing holdings totaled 18.4m - 18.1% higher.
The leading fresh-market varieties in storage were:
- Gala: 9.56 million
- Granny smith: 6.7 million
- Fujis: 6.13 million
- Golden: 3.72 million
- Honeycrisp: 3.19 million
- Cripps pink/Pink Lady: 2.38 million