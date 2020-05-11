U.S. apple holdings still up significantly over 2019 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Total apple holdings in the U.S. remain a significantly higher year-on-year, according to industry body USApple.

The organization said that as of May 1 there were 65.2m bushels of apples in inventories, which is 20% higher than in May last year and 16% higher than the five-year average.

Fresh apple holdings specifically totaled 46.8m bushels, 21% greater year-on-year, while processing holdings totaled 18.4m - 18.1% higher.

The leading fresh-market varieties in storage were: