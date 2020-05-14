Chinese market opens for U.S. blueberries - FreshFruitPortal.com

China has said that it will allow imports of U.S. blueberries, as part of the Phase One trade agreement signed between the two countries in January.

Blueberries grown in California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington will be allowed to be exported to China, according to China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

All orchards and packing facilities must be approved by the USDA and the GACC, and all companies must have traceability systems in place.

Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico are the other countries that currently have access to the Chinese blueberry market.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a partial trade agreement on Jan. 15 which commits China to up its purchase of U.S. agricultural goods by US$32bn over two years.

The deal, which came into effect in mid-February, also stipulated that China must permit imports of U.S. blueberries - and avocados - within three months. China granted market access to California avocados in late April.