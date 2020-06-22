U.S.: Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged salads from three supermarkets - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S.: Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged salads from three supermarkets

June 22 , 2020

Bagged salad products have been recalled from numerous retailers in the U.S. after they were linked to a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) believe the outbreak is linked to certain store brand 'Garden Salad Mix' products from Hy-Vee, ALDI and Jewel-Osco, predominantly in Midwestern states.

"The FDA is working with the companies to determine the source of the products, but in the meantime, we are issuing a public warning to consumers to avoid the identified products to prevent additional infections," it said.

It is advising that consumers do not eat and retailers not sell:

  • All ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Minnesota
  • All Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
  • All Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in Illinois

"While there is no widely available method to DNA-fingerprint Cyclospora, the epidemiologic investigation has identified grocery stores and products linked to illnesses caused by this parasite," the FDA said.

As of June 19, there have been 76 confirmed cases across six states. Sixteen of those cases have required hospitalization.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11 to June 14.

The bagged garden salad blends in question contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots.

The advisory is only for these store brand "garden salad mixes" and not for other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.

