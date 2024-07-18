Scientists discover ways to make crops resistant to drought and extreme heat

A team of Nanjing Agricultural University scientists in China discovered a mechanism in wild pear trees that can fortify crops against drought and extreme heat.

The research looks at the transcription factor PbERF3 in wild pear plants, "demonstrating its role in enhancing drought resistance by interacting with another protein, PbHsfC1a."

According to Phys.org, the interaction regulates the expression of genes involved in the transport of hydrogen peroxide and abscisic acid biosynthesis. A critical process for drought tolerance.

According to Dr. Xiaosan Huang, one of the study's authors, wild pear trees use a regulatory network to combat drought stress.

According to Dr. Huang, "Understanding this mechanism opens up new possibilities for engineering drought-resistant crops, which is vital in the face of increasing climate variability."

Drought and heat waves significantly affect agricultural productivity and plant survival. This finding could open roads for the cultivation of crops resilient to water shortages, a big breakthrough for growers in arid regions.

Currently, some of the traditional methods for improving draught resistance, such as selective breeding and genetic modification, don't always prove effective.

This study, instead, looks at identifying genetic components that are already part of a plant to enhance tolerance and foment overall agricultural resilience.