Berry pricing down on last year except blueberries - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the 'In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

This week we're going to provide an update on berry pricing in the U.S. spot market, looking at the average values of blueberries, raspberries. strawberries and blackberries.

Blueberries

Kicking off with blueberries, we can see in the chart below that this category has seen fairly similar pricing to the previous year, with small fluctuations from one week to another.

In week 25, the average price was up 10% year-on-year at US$5.59. The supplying regions are California, Mexico, Georgia, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Prices of conventional blueberries (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

Raspberries

In the case of raspberries, we can see that prices have been trending significantly downward in recent weeks, in contrast to previous years.

In week 25 the average price was US$4.70 per kilo, a while 42% lower year-on-year. The supplying regions are California and Mexico.

Prices of conventional raspberries (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

Strawberries

Prices of strawberries over recent weeks have been generally lower than 2019, but they have shown recovery over the last two weeks.

Prices in week 25 were US$2.52 per kilo on average, which is 15% lower than last year. California and North Carolina are the only supplying regions.

Prices of conventional strawberries (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

Blackberries

Like raspberries and strawberries, blackberries are also seeing lower pricing year-on-year, despite having experienced a sharp recovery over the last five weeks.

In the chart below you can see that prices as of week 25 were registered at US$5.44, putting them 32% lower year-on-year. The supplying regions are Mexico, Georgia, California and North Carolina.

Prices of conventional blackberries (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 20 fruits we currently track.