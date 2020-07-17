Story apple to be commercialized in U.S. - FreshFruitPortal.com

Brandt’s Fruit Trees is to begin commercializing a new apple variety called Story, which was bred by French institute INRAE.

INRAE is engaged in joint breeding partnerships with NOVADI and CEP InnoVation, two companies owned by several of the leading tree-fruit nursery companies in France.

CEP InnoVation and NOVADI collaborate with the research teams during the selection process, then they manage the development, commercialization and implementation of a marketing strategy for each new rootstock and variety.

Recently, Brandt’s Fruit Trees was licensed to become the U.S. Propagation Manager for one of INRAE’s newest selections, the Inored cv., marketed as the Story apple.

“We are budding Inored cv. onto rootstock in 2020 in preparation for the first tree plantings in the United States to take place in 2022," said Kevin Brandt, Vice President of Brandt’s Fruit Trees.

“We are happy to answer questions about Story, Inored cv. or take pre-orders now.”

Brandt’s Fruit Trees said that in recent years, changes to consumer preferences have led to significant declines in the demand for commodity-type fruits. The downward spiral of the returns for the old-school varieties has reached a point where, in many cases, they do not begin to cover the cost to grow them.

Remaining static is not an option for a grower to remain viable, it said, but the decision to make changes and what to plant does not come without a great deal of consideration and study.

For more than 30 years, Brandt’s Fruit Trees has served as the U.S. representative for products released by the breeding programs at INRAE, CEP INNOVATION and NOVADI.

The company says there are exciting releases on the horizon in the stone fruit category, which will be made available to growers in the U.S. in the near future.