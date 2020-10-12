Mexican tomato exports forecast to rise in 2020-21 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mexican tomato exports to the U.S. are forecast to increase by 2% during 2020-21 year-on-year, according to a USDA report.

The USDA Gain Report estimated that exports from October to September 2021 will total 1.87m metric tons (MT).

Because Mexican tomatoes are produced in a fall/winter cycle and a spring/summer cycle, the USDA measures the agricultural production year over 18 months to capture all growing areas.

Mexican tomato production for agricultural year 2020 (October 2019 to March 2021) is forecast at 3.33 million metric tons according to Mexico’s Agrifood and Fisheries Information System.

That is 3% lower than the previous agricultural year because of volatile weather in Sinaloa during the fall and winter cycle and acreage reductions.

The forecast for agricultural year 2021 (October 2020 to March 2022) is 3.47 million metric tons, according to the USDA.

Mexico exports of tomatoes have increased from $406m in 1995 to $2bn in 2019, and the U.S. accounts for 99.7% of all Mexican exports.

Mexico’s tomato planted area from October 2019 to March 2021 is forecast at 114,928 acres, 3% higher than the previous year.