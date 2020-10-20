Agronometrics in Charts: Berry prices in the U.S. market - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

This week we're going to check out how prices of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries have been behaving in the U.S. market compared to previous seasons.

Blueberries

Let's start with blueberries, which over recent weeks have seen similar prices to 2019, although they have improved somewhat over the last two weeks.

Looking at the chart below, we can see that in week 42, the average price of conventional blueberries was US$9.07 per kilo, which is 8% higher than in 2019. Volumes are coming from Mexico and Peru.

Prices of non-organic blueberries in the U.S. market (USD per kilo)



(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Raspberries

Raspberries meanwhile have throughout this year experience sharp peaks and valleys, although in recent weeks prices have tended to stabilize.

As can be seen in the chart below, in week 42 prices were US$8.39 per kilo, which is 18% up on 2019. The U.S. market's supply origins are California and Mexico.

Prices of non-organic raspberries in the U.S. market (USD per kilo)

Strawberries

Prices of non-organic strawberries over recent weeks have been well above 2019, albeit with some significant fluctuations.

In week 42 prices were 45% higher year-on-year at US$4.46 per kilo, with fruit being supplied by California, Mexico and North Carolina.

Prices of non-organic strawberries in the U.S. market (USD per kilo)

Blackberries

Prices of blackberries in 2020 have been below 2019 levels. In recent weeks, these have shown a downward trend, although the accumulated monthly totals for August and September were higher than in 2019.

In week 42 prices were 14% up on last year at US$5.45 kg per kilo, with supplies coming from Mexico, Central America, Georgia, California, North Carolina.

Prices of non-organic blackberries in the U.S. market (USD per kilo)

