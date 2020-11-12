Mission Produce joins Eurosemillas in avocado platform Green Motion

Mission Produce has strengthened its global leadership by joining Eurosemillas in Green Motion, an international platform that broadens the varieties and rootstocks available to growers, advances the creation of diversified and sustainable markets, and facilitates access to the University of California, Riverside’s (UCR) germplasm collection.

The platform was born after a groundbreaking partnership announced earlier this year between Spain-based Eurosemillas, a global leader in the development and commercialization of agricultural innovation, and UCR, whose 70-year-old avocado breeding programs house one of the most elite germplasm collections of scion and rootstock material in the world.

Green Motion is conducting trials of varieties that have already shown excellent potential at UCR’s test sites in California, a region with a Mediterranean climate and growing conditions.

Together with other member companies of Green Motion, Mission Produce will bring its world-class experience to evaluate advanced selections of four Hass-like avocado varieties and five rootstocks. If validated, these varieties and rootstocks will ultimately extend the front and back ends of the traditional Hass marketing window. They may also provide increased tolerance to diseases, drought, heat, and soil salinity.

Javier Cano, Director of Business Development for Eurosemillas, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Mission Produce on board with us at Green Motion. Together we will work to build the future of the global avocado industry, creating a diversified and sustainable market and providing excellent new opportunities to growers around the world.”

Steve Barnard, President & CEO of Mission Produce, said: “Mission Produce is excited to be part of Green Motion. We are confident that with our expertise, we can help create an even brighter future for the global avocado industry.”

Brian Suh, Director of Technology Commercialization at UCR, said: “We have released several well-known avocado varieties available on the market today. We are thrilled to have our advanced scion and rootstock selections tested and evaluated internationally through Green Motion with the goal of bringing the next generation of avocado cultivars to industry around the world.”