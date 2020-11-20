Mission Produce responds to consumer needs with Mission Jumbos

California- headquartered Mission Produce announced the launch of Mission Jumbos, a new pack containing larger avocados. It is the first bag to be released under the company’s reduced plastic initiative.

Mission Jumbo was released under the slogan “More to eat, more to love,". According to the company, this offering is in response to consumer trends for avocados.

These trends, it says, indicate that people are increasingly incorporating avocados into their everyday diets and preparing more meals themselves as they continue to be homebound. The idea is that this shift in habits causes consumers to prefer buying larger-sized avocados to last through the week.

“Consumers shop for their avocados based on how they plan to use them and who they’re feeding, and now they’re shopping for more people while making fewer trips to the store per week,” says Denise Junqueiro, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Mission Produce.

“Avocados have become a dietary staple in consumers’ minds, and we are excited to be able to expand our product offering to meet evolving consumer preferences.”

The Mission Jumbo bag is also part of Mission’s continued investment in sustainability and contains 12 percent less plastic in its netting and film than the average avocado bag.

Mission says that it is also working with its vendors across the supply chain to reduce the amount of plastic used while maintaining product integrity.

“We’re always looking for more sustainable ways to do business,” said Patrick Cortes, Senior Director of Business Development at Mission Produce.

“We spent countless hours perfecting the Mission Jumbos avocado pack with our R&D team and are extremely proud of the end product, which is something that both consumers and retailers can feel good about."