Envy apples well on way to becoming billion-dollar brand

New Zealand fruit producer T&G Global’s Envy apple brand had a record-breaking and sell-out season this year, showing momentum that could soon lead it to hit a billion dollars in sales.

This particular apple is a 'Scilate' variety - cross between Royal Gala and Braeburn, developed by T&G's partner, Plant and Food Research, in 2008.

Since its release among New Zealand growers that same year, Envy apples have come to be grown under license in 13 countries and exported to over 60.

Over the course of 2020, 1.9 million tray carton equivalents of New Zealand grown Envy apples were sold across the U.S., China, and other parts of Asia.

These sales show a 23 percent increase on the previous year and are part of a larger sales program of Envy apples grown in both hemispheres. If the current pace is maintained, the Envy brand will have generated a billion dollars in sales revenue by 2025.

According to T&G Chief Executive, Gareth Edgecombe, Envy sales have been strong even with the difficulties brought on by Covid-19.

“In the premium apple category there are many new and established varieties, however, Envy continues to be a standout performer,” he said, “This year it delivered returns on average of NZD$45.00 (USD$32) per TCE to our growers - that's very close to what we targeted before COVID-19, which is a great return when we know many varieties have had low returns this year. "

The strength of the brand and its orcharding qualities means growers have the potential to make over 15 percent return on their investment, once their orchard is at full maturity,” said Gareth.

As a result of global demand, T&G is also quickly moving to increase supply by planting new trees.

“Globally, there’s an incredible appetite for Envy,” explained Gareth, “Independent research has forecast that we need at least another 25 million TCEs by 2030 to meet potential consumer demand, especially in China, Vietnam, Thailand, and the USA.”

"Recent planting will soon produce another 10 million TCEs per annum, and we’re investing in market development programs and further supply growth to make the most of the brand’s significant long-term potential."