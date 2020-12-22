Rainforest Alliance meeting fails to appease LatAm banana industry

Members of the banana industry from Latin American countries have dissatisfaction with the private certifier Rainforest Alliance (RFA) following a meeting which producers called a 'lost opportunity'

On Dec. 18, the RFA held a meeting with Latin American banana retailers and producers meant to settle the conflict regarding the RFA’s 2020 certification program.

The meeting came three weeks after banana producers and exporters from Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, and the Dominican Republic convened a separate meeting with the RFA as well as major European retailers with the goal of reaching a common position on the issue.

At that time, however, the certifier declined the invitation, stating that antitrust legislation prevented its attendance.

Banana producers voiced dissatisfaction with the RFA’s gathering, saying that it did not create the opportunity for open communication and that crucial concerns, including the Sustainability Differential and Shared Responsibility aspects of the standard, were excluded from the agenda.

"The format of the meeting did not allow for the resolution of the pending issues,” said banana groups “More than a space for dialogue, the presentation has been monopolized by RFA. They were practically telling us that the norm is already closed and they are not going to accept changes".

This is not the first time that the banana industry has slammed the RFA’s consultation process. Throughout the year, there has been criticism against the alliances for not taking into account industry feedback.

Now, producers have said "while the certifier has received our communications, it has not included our comments in the drafting of the standard. We see no intention of reaching consensus.”

"RFA was not interested in reaching consensus, the dialogues have not been constructive, the proof is that we have insisted on this point and yet they have launched a standard that lacks a clear definition of the responsibilities of each party. This standard is unacceptable.”