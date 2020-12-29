Highlights from the second quarter of 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

As we prepare for 2021, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2020!

The editorial team would like to take this opportunity to wish you an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from April to June this year.

The coronavirus pandemic created a huge number of challenges for the blueberry industry at the onset. In April we spoke with Cort Brazelton, Kasey Cronquist and Jaime Sanchez to hear about the situation in North America and Europe.

Avocados are not the only one of America's favorite fruits. A tiny arthropod also loves them so much that it feeds on their leaves in 99% of California's avocado orchards. Check out our guide on how to use biocontrol to limit the damage.

It had been a complicated few weeks for the U.S.'s earlier blueberry production region, as Colin Fain explains in this analysis illustrated with charts.

Nielsen says the retail environment that consumers face and the disposable money they have in their pockets to spend will be vastly different from the world they knew pre-lockdown.

However, Rabobank said in a report earlier this year that overall sales volumes of fresh produce are expected to remain at pre-pandemic levels or even to increase.

Hurricanes in previous years, such as Irma in 2017, caused widespread disruption to fruit and vegetable operations in the U.S. state of Florida and further up the East Coast, as well as in parts of the Caribbean.